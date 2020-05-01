Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Stock Position Lowered by Paragon Capital Management Ltd

Paragon Capital Management Ltd lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,211 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 3.0% of Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $5,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $1.91 during trading on Thursday, hitting $100.72. The company had a trading volume of 2,346,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,013,115. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $75.55 and a 1-year high of $121.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.58.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

