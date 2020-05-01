Veil Market Capitalization Achieves $1.64 Million (VEIL)

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded up 5.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. One Veil coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0252 or 0.00000288 BTC on popular exchanges including Graviex and VINEX Network. During the last seven days, Veil has traded up 17.5% against the US dollar. Veil has a total market capitalization of $1.64 million and approximately $213,069.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002459 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011486 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $209.94 or 0.02399760 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.18 or 0.00196387 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00062099 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000788 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00042892 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Veil Profile

Veil’s total supply is 74,164,643 coins and its circulating supply is 65,323,714 coins. The official website for Veil is veil-project.com . The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil

Veil Coin Trading

Veil can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and VINEX Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veil should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Veil using one of the exchanges listed above.

