Vericel Corp (NASDAQ:VCEL) is Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Perkins Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vericel Corp (NASDAQ:VCEL) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 344,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 9,150 shares during the quarter. Vericel makes up 3.8% of Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned 0.77% of Vericel worth $3,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vericel in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,326,000. Broadfin Capital LLC raised its stake in Vericel by 161.6% in the fourth quarter. Broadfin Capital LLC now owns 620,199 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,791,000 after buying an additional 383,149 shares during the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vericel by 173.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 335,472 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,837,000 after buying an additional 213,000 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vericel in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,395,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in Vericel by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 898,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,637,000 after buying an additional 171,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vericel in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. TheStreet upgraded Vericel from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vericel in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vericel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.25.

Vericel stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.50. 730,133 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 750,974. The firm has a market capitalization of $650.82 million, a PE ratio of -58.00 and a beta of 2.78. Vericel Corp has a fifty-two week low of $6.78 and a fifty-two week high of $19.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 5.30 and a current ratio of 5.64.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.20. The firm had revenue of $39.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.99 million. Vericel had a positive return on equity of 7.84% and a negative net margin of 8.20%. Vericel’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vericel Corp will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets. It markets autologous cell therapy products, including MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

