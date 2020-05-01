Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Position Increased by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 40.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,782 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,700 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Verisign were worth $7,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Investec Asset Management LTD grew its position in Verisign by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 3,076,008 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $592,685,000 after purchasing an additional 467,743 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verisign by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,961,192 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $377,392,000 after buying an additional 31,261 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verisign by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,863,146 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $358,992,000 after buying an additional 226,414 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Verisign during the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,854,000. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Verisign by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 735,294 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $141,677,000 after buying an additional 86,654 shares during the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.09, for a total transaction of $3,211,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,801,540.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathleen A. Cote sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.72, for a total transaction of $429,440.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,924,934.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VRSN stock traded down $5.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $204.48. 46,421 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 746,320. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $188.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.42. The stock has a market cap of $24.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60 and a beta of 0.88. Verisign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.77 and a fifty-two week high of $221.78.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.23. Verisign had a negative return on equity of 53.85% and a net margin of 63.33%. The company had revenue of $313.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Verisign, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VRSN. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Verisign from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, April 18th. BidaskClub upgraded Verisign from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Cfra increased their target price on Verisign from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Verisign from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.25.

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure in the United States and internationally. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of and/or the back-end systems for .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names.

