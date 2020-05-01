Veritaseum 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $3,527.00 (VERI)

Veritaseum (CURRENCY:VERI) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 1st. In the last week, Veritaseum has traded 6.7% higher against the dollar. One Veritaseum token can currently be purchased for approximately $6.80 or 0.00077529 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Tokenomy, HitBTC and LATOKEN. Veritaseum has a market capitalization of $14.63 million and $3,527.00 worth of Veritaseum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002473 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011486 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $211.71 or 0.02412424 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.39 or 0.00198108 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00062657 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000813 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00043260 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Veritaseum Token Profile

Veritaseum launched on April 25th, 2017. Veritaseum’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,149,646 tokens. The official website for Veritaseum is veritas.veritaseum.com . Veritaseum’s official Twitter account is @Veritaseuminc and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Veritaseum

Veritaseum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Mercatox, HitBTC, Fatbtc and Tokenomy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veritaseum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veritaseum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Veritaseum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

