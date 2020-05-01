Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.38 EPS

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.38), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $74.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.83 million. Veritex had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 21.90%.

VBTX stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.56. The stock had a trading volume of 589,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,919. Veritex has a 52 week low of $10.02 and a 52 week high of $29.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $826.12 million, a PE ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio is 29.69%.

In other Veritex news, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total value of $70,425.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,932,806.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Terry Earley bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.94 per share, for a total transaction of $89,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 39,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $714,316.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens lowered their price target on Veritex from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Raymond James upped their price target on Veritex from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Veritex in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Veritex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.33.

About Veritex

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial deposit and financial institution money market accounts.

