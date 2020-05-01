Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) Stock Price Up 6.8%

Vertex Energy Inc (NASDAQ:VTNR)’s stock price rose 6.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.63 and last traded at $0.58, approximately 483,670 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 154% from the average daily volume of 190,373 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.54.
Several brokerages have issued reports on VTNR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vertex Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Energy in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Vertex Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.93 million, a PE ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 2.27.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Vertex Energy by 408.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 83,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 67,393 shares during the period. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in Vertex Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in Vertex Energy by 81.8% during the fourth quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 537,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 241,730 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 19.16% of the company’s stock.
About Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR)
Vertex Energy, Inc engages in the recycle of industrial waste streams and off-specification commercial chemical products. It focuses on recycling used motor oil and other petroleum by-product streams. The company operates through the following business divisions: Black Oil, Refining & Marketing and Recovery.
Read More: Preferred Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.