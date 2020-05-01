Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) Stock Price Up 6.8%

Vertex Energy Inc (NASDAQ:VTNR)’s stock price rose 6.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.63 and last traded at $0.58, approximately 483,670 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 154% from the average daily volume of 190,373 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.54.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VTNR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vertex Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Energy in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Vertex Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.93 million, a PE ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 2.27.

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $42.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.46 million. Vertex Energy had a negative net margin of 4.53% and a positive return on equity of 2.49%. As a group, analysts predict that Vertex Energy Inc will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Vertex Energy by 408.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 83,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 67,393 shares during the period. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in Vertex Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in Vertex Energy by 81.8% during the fourth quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 537,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 241,730 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 19.16% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Energy, Inc engages in the recycle of industrial waste streams and off-specification commercial chemical products. It focuses on recycling used motor oil and other petroleum by-product streams. The company operates through the following business divisions: Black Oil, Refining & Marketing and Recovery.

