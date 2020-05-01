Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Price Target Raised to $283.00

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $279.00 to $283.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the pharmaceutical company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.66% from the company’s current price.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cfra increased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $237.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $224.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.89.
Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $251.20. 2,824,156 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,964,436. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $164.07 and a 52-week high of $277.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $239.33 and a 200-day moving average of $224.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
In other news, Director Yuchun Lee sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.84, for a total transaction of $477,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,875 shares in the company, valued at $925,505. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul M. Silva sold 859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.72, for a total value of $213,650.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,927,537.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,242 shares of company stock valued at $13,274,664 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $26,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 103.8% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 108 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 590.0% in the fourth quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 138 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.
About Vertex Pharmaceuticals
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.
See Also: Dogs of the Dow
Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.