Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Price Target Raised to $283.00

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $279.00 to $283.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the pharmaceutical company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.66% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cfra increased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $237.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $224.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.89.

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $251.20. 2,824,156 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,964,436. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $164.07 and a 52-week high of $277.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $239.33 and a 200-day moving average of $224.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.72. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 28.27%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Yuchun Lee sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.84, for a total transaction of $477,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,875 shares in the company, valued at $925,505. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul M. Silva sold 859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.72, for a total value of $213,650.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,927,537.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,242 shares of company stock valued at $13,274,664 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $26,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 103.8% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 108 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 590.0% in the fourth quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 138 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

