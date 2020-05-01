Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Price Target Raised to $285.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the pharmaceutical company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.46% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on VRTX. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $271.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.89.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $251.20. 2,824,156 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,964,436. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $239.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $164.07 and a 12 month high of $277.80.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.72. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 28.27%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Paul M. Silva sold 859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.72, for a total value of $213,650.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,927,537.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ourania Tatsis sold 1,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.17, for a total value of $302,188.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,272,307.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 54,242 shares of company stock worth $13,274,664. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $84,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 44,405 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,722,000 after buying an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,532,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 32,142 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,037,000 after buying an additional 4,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $356,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

See Also: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.