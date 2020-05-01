Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Price Target Raised to $285.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the pharmaceutical company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.46% from the company’s current price.
A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on VRTX. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $271.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.89.
Shares of NASDAQ VRTX traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $251.20. 2,824,156 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,964,436. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $239.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $164.07 and a 12 month high of $277.80.
In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Paul M. Silva sold 859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.72, for a total value of $213,650.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,927,537.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ourania Tatsis sold 1,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.17, for a total value of $302,188.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,272,307.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 54,242 shares of company stock worth $13,274,664. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $84,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 44,405 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,722,000 after buying an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,532,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 32,142 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,037,000 after buying an additional 4,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $356,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.
About Vertex Pharmaceuticals
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.
