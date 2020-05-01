Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) PT Raised to $290.00 at Guggenheim

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Guggenheim from $266.00 to $290.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the pharmaceutical company’s stock. Guggenheim’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.45% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $258.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $282.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $247.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Cfra increased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $237.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.89.

NASDAQ VRTX traded up $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $251.20. 2,824,156 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,964,436. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $164.07 and a 12 month high of $277.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.29. The stock has a market cap of $65.09 billion, a PE ratio of 55.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.01.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.72. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Ourania Tatsis sold 1,296 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.17, for a total value of $302,188.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,272,307.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 11,685 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.52, for a total value of $2,845,531.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,007,995.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,242 shares of company stock valued at $13,274,664 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 103.8% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 108 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 590.0% during the 4th quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 138 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

