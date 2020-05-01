Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) PT Raised to $305.00 at Oppenheimer

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $265.00 to $305.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the pharmaceutical company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target indicates a potential upside of 21.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays started coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $271.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $247.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.89.

NASDAQ VRTX traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $251.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,824,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,964,436. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $164.07 and a 12 month high of $277.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $239.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $224.29. The company has a market cap of $65.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.49.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.72. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 28.27%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Yuchun Lee sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.21, for a total value of $542,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,938.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul M. Silva sold 4,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.57, for a total value of $1,249,992.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,823 shares in the company, valued at $5,066,164.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 54,242 shares of company stock worth $13,274,664. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. 1776 Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 195 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,376 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,449 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

