Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ (VRTX) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $298.00 price target on the pharmaceutical company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.63% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on VRTX. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $282.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.89.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $251.20. 2,824,156 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,964,436. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.49. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $164.07 and a 1-year high of $277.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $239.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $224.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.09 billion, a PE ratio of 55.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.01.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 20.97%. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 11,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.52, for a total transaction of $2,845,531.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,007,995.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Ourania Tatsis sold 1,296 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.17, for a total value of $302,188.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,272,307.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,242 shares of company stock valued at $13,274,664 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 44,405 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $25,532,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 32,142 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,037,000 after purchasing an additional 4,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $356,000. 94.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

See Also: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.