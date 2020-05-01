Very Negative Press Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund (LON:CAT) Stock Price

Media stories about CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund (LON:CAT) have been trending very negative on Thursday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund earned a daily sentiment score of -3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news articles about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

CAT stock remained flat at $GBX 0.19 ($0.00) during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 73,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,960. CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of GBX 0 ($0.00) and a 1 year high of GBX 0.33 ($0.00). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.21.

CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund Company Profile

CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund Ltd. is a feeder fund launched and managed by CATCo Investment Management Ltd. The fund invests its entire corpus in the CATCo Diversified Fund. CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund Ltd. was formed on November 20, 2010 and is domiciled in Bermuda.

