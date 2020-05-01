Very Negative Press Coverage Extremely Unlikely to Impact Royal Bank of Scotland Group (NYSE:RBS) Stock Price

News coverage about Royal Bank of Scotland Group (NYSE:RBS) has been trending very negative on Friday, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Royal Bank of Scotland Group earned a media sentiment score of -3.67 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media stories about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 1 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RBS shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. TheStreet downgraded Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. HSBC raised Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Investec raised Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

NYSE RBS traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.90. 108,663 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,928,386. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Royal Bank of Scotland Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.45 and a fifty-two week high of $7.05.

Royal Bank of Scotland Group (NYSE:RBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. Royal Bank of Scotland Group had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 17.73%. On average, analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Scotland Group will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.1296 per share. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th.

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers worldwide. It operates through Personal & Business Banking, Commercial & Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

