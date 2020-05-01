Viad (NYSE:VVI) Shares Up 9%

Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI)’s stock price shot up 9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $23.74 and last traded at $25.49, 15,220 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 94% from the average session volume of 246,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.38.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VVI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Viad from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. Sidoti dropped their target price on Viad from $71.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Viad from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th.

Get Viad alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $524.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.52 and a 200 day moving average of $53.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Viad (NYSE:VVI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $321.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.20 million. Viad had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 1.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Viad Corp will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Viad’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.13%.

In related news, insider David W. Barry purchased 1,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $62.30 per share, with a total value of $98,434.00. Also, insider David W. Barry purchased 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.75 per share, with a total value of $30,112.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 18,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,836.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 3,130 shares of company stock worth $188,137 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Viad in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Viad in the 4th quarter valued at $133,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Viad by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Viad during the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Viad during the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

About Viad (NYSE:VVI)

Viad Corp operates as an experiential services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and the United Arab Emirates. It operates in two business groups, GES and Pursuit. The company offers event planning and production, look and feel design, layout and floor plan designs, furnishings and carpet, show traffic analysis, marketing and strategy, electrical distribution, cleaning, plumbing, overhead and booth rigging, and material handling services; and signage products and common area structures.

See Also: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Viad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.