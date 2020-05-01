VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) Given “Buy” Rating at Deutsche Bank

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank in a report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $24.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 44.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on VICI. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $30.00 to $24.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on VICI Properties from $32.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their target price on VICI Properties from $28.50 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. VICI Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.35.

Shares of VICI traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.56. The stock had a trading volume of 5,213,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,621,876. VICI Properties has a 12-month low of $9.85 and a 12-month high of $28.75. The firm has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 116.25 and a current ratio of 116.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.78.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.37). VICI Properties had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 61.01%. The firm had revenue of $255.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that VICI Properties will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James R. Abrahamson purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.79 per share, with a total value of $167,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 66,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,111,011.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Samantha Sacks Gallagher acquired 8,300 shares of VICI Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.24 per share, for a total transaction of $209,492.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 56,981 shares in the company, valued at $1,438,200.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 73,845 shares of company stock worth $1,746,325. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 216.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 217,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,765,000 after acquiring an additional 149,067 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 757,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,579,000 after buying an additional 17,428 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 87,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after buying an additional 8,449 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 31,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 4,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in VICI Properties by 6.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,848,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,943,000 after acquiring an additional 626,874 shares during the period.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 22 gaming facilities comprising approximately 39 million square feet and features approximately 14,800 hotel rooms and approximately 150 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

