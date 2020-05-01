Viewray (NASDAQ:VRAY) Shares Up 7.8%

Viewray Inc (NASDAQ:VRAY)’s share price shot up 7.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.11 and last traded at $2.08, 3,052,322 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 19% from the average session volume of 2,570,279 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.93.

Several research firms have commented on VRAY. BidaskClub cut Viewray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Viewray in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Viewray from $5.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Viewray in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Viewray from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.35.

The firm has a market capitalization of $286.69 million, a P/E ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.19 and a 200 day moving average of $3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a current ratio of 5.28.

Viewray (NASDAQ:VRAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $16.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.05 million. Viewray had a negative return on equity of 81.70% and a negative net margin of 136.93%. On average, equities analysts predict that Viewray Inc will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Viewray in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Viewray by 3,805.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 9,970 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Viewray in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV bought a new position in Viewray in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Viewray by 522.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 12,712 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.65% of the company’s stock.

Viewray Company Profile (NASDAQ:VRAY)

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets MRIdian, the magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)-guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients simultaneously. The Company offers radiation therapy technology combined with magnetic resonance imaging. MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery and the Company’s software to locate, target and track the position and shape of soft-tissue tumors while radiation is delivered.

