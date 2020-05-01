Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Given “Buy” Rating at Stifel Nicolaus

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Stifel Nicolaus in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $14.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 143.06% from the stock’s previous close.

VKTX has been the topic of several other reports. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 3rd. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $31.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Viking Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Viking Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.33.

Get Viking Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of VKTX stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.76. 1,780,072 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,398,538. Viking Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.26 and a fifty-two week high of $8.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.56. The company has a market cap of $449.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 2.10.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Viking Therapeutics will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,094 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 164,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,582 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 11.3% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 29,901 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,028 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 25,108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors own 54.79% of the company’s stock.

About Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat patients with non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol.

Further Reading: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Viking Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viking Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.