Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) Stock Price Up 6.1%

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM)’s share price traded up 6.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.58 and last traded at $9.28, 3,233,942 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 160% from the average session volume of 1,242,674 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.75.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $17.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Raymond James cut Viper Energy Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Viper Energy Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.53.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 5.41, a quick ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.57.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $92.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.23 million. Viper Energy Partners had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 0.67%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Viper Energy Partners LP will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Viper Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in Viper Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Viper Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Viper Energy Partners by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,378 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its position in Viper Energy Partners by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 4,015 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. 36.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2018, it had mineral interests in 14,841 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale with estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 63,136 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

