Vocus Group Ltd (ASX:VOC) Insider Sells A$1,383,500.00 in Stock

Posted by on May 1st, 2020

Vocus Group Ltd (ASX:VOC) insider Matthew Hanning sold 500,000 shares of Vocus Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$2.77 ($1.96), for a total value of A$1,383,500.00 ($981,205.67).

VOC traded down A$0.04 ($0.03) during trading on Friday, reaching A$3.03 ($2.15). The stock had a trading volume of 3,989,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,580,000. Vocus Group Ltd has a 1-year low of A$1.80 ($1.28) and a 1-year high of A$4.90 ($3.48). The stock has a 50 day moving average of A$2.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of A$3.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.44.

Vocus Group Company Profile

Vocus Group Limited provides integrated telecommunications services in Australia and New Zealand. It offers fiber optic cable network services under the VOCUS communications brand; business communication and technology solutions under the commander brand; IP voice solutions under the engine brand; and telecommunication and insurance products under the dodo brand.

