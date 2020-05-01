Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) Sets New 12-Month High at $9.93

Waitr Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:WTRH)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.93 and last traded at $9.85, with a volume of 627676 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.24.

WTRH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Waitr from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Waitr from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Waitr presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.53.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.75 and a 200 day moving average of $1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $754.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53 and a beta of -8.77.

Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28). The business had revenue of $43.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.73 million. Waitr had a negative net margin of 151.98% and a negative return on equity of 60.38%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTRH. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Waitr by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 411,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 102,486 shares during the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC lifted its position in Waitr by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 300,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 56,750 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Waitr during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its stake in Waitr by 212.2% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 475,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Waitr in the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. 41.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waitr Holdings Inc provides online food ordering and delivery services in the Southeastern United States. Its Waitr Platform and Bite Squad Platform facilitates ordering of food and beverages by diners from restaurant partners for pick-up and delivery through a network of drivers. As of December 31, 2018, the company had approximately 8,500 restaurant partners in 250 cities.

