Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Sold by Investment Management of Virginia LLC

Investment Management of Virginia LLC lowered its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,299 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 4,262 shares during the quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $492,928,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 781.9% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,511,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $324,980,000 after buying an additional 4,886,896 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 11,463.1% in the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 873,363 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 865,810 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,252.8% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 837,400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $49,373,000 after purchasing an additional 775,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holowesko Partners Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,807,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

NASDAQ WBA traded down $1.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.66. 7,059,984 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,398,385. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $39.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.71. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a fifty-two week low of $39.40 and a fifty-two week high of $64.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.84.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $35.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.24 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 2.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a $0.4575 dividend. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 30.55%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WBA shares. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $62.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, April 3rd. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, April 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.64.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

Further Reading: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.