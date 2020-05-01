Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Sold by Manitou Investment Management Ltd.

Manitou Investment Management Ltd. decreased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 469,943 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 9,114 shares during the period. Walgreens Boots Alliance makes up 6.4% of Manitou Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.05% of Walgreens Boots Alliance worth $21,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WBA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth about $492,928,000. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 781.9% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,511,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $324,980,000 after acquiring an additional 4,886,896 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 11,463.1% during the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 873,363 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 865,810 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,252.8% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 837,400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $49,373,000 after acquiring an additional 775,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holowesko Partners Ltd. acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth about $43,807,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.79% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock traded down $1.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.71. The company had a trading volume of 4,606,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,398,385. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 12-month low of $39.40 and a 12-month high of $64.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.06. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The firm had revenue of $35.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.4575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.55%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WBA. ValuEngine cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $62.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.64.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

