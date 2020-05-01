Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,122,835 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 36,000 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up approximately 0.7% of New York State Teachers Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.07% of Walmart worth $241,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 75.6% in the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 230 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 138.9% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WMT. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Cleveland Research raised shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Nomura Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.96.

Shares of Walmart stock traded down $2.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $121.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,486,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,475,116. Walmart Inc has a 1-year low of $98.85 and a 1-year high of $133.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $120.69 and a 200 day moving average of $118.48. The company has a market capitalization of $362.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $141.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.67 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 18.16%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. Walmart’s payout ratio is 43.81%.

In related news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total transaction of $9,892,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,517,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,987,464.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 16,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total transaction of $1,853,689.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 264,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,249,863.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 321,205 shares of company stock valued at $38,475,040. Company insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

