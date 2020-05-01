Waltonchain (WTC) Price Down 1.6% Over Last 7 Days

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 1st. One Waltonchain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00003323 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Binance, HitBTC and LATOKEN. Waltonchain has a market capitalization of $20.33 million and approximately $4.46 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Waltonchain has traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $212.00 or 0.02414320 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00075478 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011430 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001266 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Waltonchain Token Profile

Waltonchain (CRYPTO:WTC) is a token. It launched on August 27th, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 70,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 69,650,788 tokens. The official website for Waltonchain is www.waltonchain.org . The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain . Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Waltonchain

Waltonchain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, LATOKEN, Huobi, Binance, Bithumb, Kucoin, Allbit, DragonEX, HitBTC, COSS, OKEx and Coinnest. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waltonchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Waltonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

