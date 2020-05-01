WAX (WAXP) 24 Hour Volume Tops $4.81 Million

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded up 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. WAX has a market cap of $37.86 million and $4.81 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WAX token can currently be bought for about $0.0335 or 0.00000381 BTC on exchanges including Bancor Network, HitBTC, Ethfinex and Tidex. In the last seven days, WAX has traded 13.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002474 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011453 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $212.50 or 0.02419981 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.46 or 0.00198871 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00062704 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000812 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00043203 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000181 BTC.

About WAX

WAX’s genesis date was October 5th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,649,867,880 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,131,124,104 tokens. The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for WAX is medium.com/wax-io . WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for WAX is wax.io

Buying and Selling WAX

WAX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bithumb, Huobi, Bancor Network, IDEX, Bittrex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Ethfinex, Kucoin, C2CX, Kyber Network, Radar Relay, Bibox, Tidex and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

