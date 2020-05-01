Wealth Architects LLC Has $1.90 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Wealth Architects LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,023 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 0.7% of Wealth Architects LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $12,315,435,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 100.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 442,643 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $69,805,000 after acquiring an additional 47,658,854 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 16,050.1% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,254,458 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $39,651,000 after acquiring an additional 6,215,731 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 113,401,519 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $17,849,067,000 after acquiring an additional 5,771,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $640,333,000. 72.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MSFT traded up $1.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $179.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,612,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,982,344. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $119.01 and a fifty-two week high of $190.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1,349.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $159.91 and a 200-day moving average of $158.73.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Microsoft to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $183.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.16.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

