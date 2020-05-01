Weight Watchers International (NASDAQ:WW) Price Target Lowered to $34.00 at DA Davidson

Weight Watchers International (NASDAQ:WW) had its price target dropped by analysts at DA Davidson from $38.00 to $34.00 in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 33.28% from the stock’s previous close.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup upgraded Weight Watchers International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Weight Watchers International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Weight Watchers International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Weight Watchers International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Weight Watchers International from $13.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Weight Watchers International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.83.
Weight Watchers International stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.51. 2,135,313 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,238,923. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.50. Weight Watchers International has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $47.19.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Weight Watchers International in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new position in shares of Weight Watchers International in the third quarter valued at about $253,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Weight Watchers International by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Weight Watchers International during the fourth quarter worth about $310,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Weight Watchers International by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. 86.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Weight Watchers International Company Profile
Weight Watchers International, Inc provides weight management services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It provides a range of products and services comprising nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches.
Read More: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know
Receive News & Ratings for Weight Watchers International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weight Watchers International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.