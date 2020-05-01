Weight Watchers International (NASDAQ:WW) Price Target Lowered to $34.00 at DA Davidson

Weight Watchers International (NASDAQ:WW) had its price target dropped by analysts at DA Davidson from $38.00 to $34.00 in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 33.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup upgraded Weight Watchers International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Weight Watchers International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Weight Watchers International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Weight Watchers International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Weight Watchers International from $13.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Weight Watchers International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.83.

Weight Watchers International stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.51. 2,135,313 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,238,923. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.50. Weight Watchers International has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $47.19.

Weight Watchers International (NASDAQ:WW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.19. Weight Watchers International had a negative return on equity of 17.57% and a net margin of 8.57%. The business had revenue of $400.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Weight Watchers International will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Weight Watchers International in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new position in shares of Weight Watchers International in the third quarter valued at about $253,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Weight Watchers International by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Weight Watchers International during the fourth quarter worth about $310,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Weight Watchers International by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. 86.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Weight Watchers International Company Profile

Weight Watchers International, Inc provides weight management services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It provides a range of products and services comprising nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches.

