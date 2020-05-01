Wells Fargo & Co Lowers ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) Price Target to $7.50

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Co from $10.00 to $7.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.35% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $10.50 to $8.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price target on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, JMP Securities raised shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.07.

NLY traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.13. 16,021,039 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,313,572. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 0.97. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a one year low of $3.51 and a one year high of $10.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH had a negative net margin of 142.51% and a positive return on equity of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $51.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.45 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 13,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 368,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,472,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 5,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 80,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. 53.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

