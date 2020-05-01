Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) Shares Acquired by LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 191.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,225 shares during the quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Co in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,157,509,000. Boston Partners increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 21,203,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,069,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,096 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 20,190,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,086,244,000 after purchasing an additional 488,783 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 19,987,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,190,684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 227.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,840,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,067,396,000 after purchasing an additional 13,773,468 shares in the last quarter. 76.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Wells Fargo & Co from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Bank of America dropped their price target on Wells Fargo & Co from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Wells Fargo & Co from $47.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.60.

In related news, CEO Charles W. Scharf acquired 173,000 shares of Wells Fargo & Co stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.69 per share, for a total transaction of $4,963,370.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,075,720.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Charles H. Noski acquired 20,000 shares of Wells Fargo & Co stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.53 per share, for a total transaction of $590,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,185.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wells Fargo & Co stock traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.05. The stock had a trading volume of 29,380,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,909,781. Wells Fargo & Co has a twelve month low of $25.10 and a twelve month high of $54.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.99.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.85). Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Wells Fargo & Co’s revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co’s payout ratio is currently 46.58%.

Wells Fargo & Co Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

