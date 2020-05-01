Wells Fargo & Co Raises Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Price Target to $290.00

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) had its price target upped by Wells Fargo & Co from $245.00 to $290.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the life sciences company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 9.10% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ILMN. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of Illumina in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Illumina from $341.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $341.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 20th. BidaskClub raised Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Illumina from $298.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $329.88.

Shares of ILMN stock traded up $1.58 on Friday, hitting $319.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 991,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,425,917. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.91. Illumina has a fifty-two week low of $196.78 and a fifty-two week high of $380.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $274.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $300.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 6.69 and a quick ratio of 6.15.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The life sciences company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $859.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $857.92 million. Illumina had a return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 28.27%. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Illumina will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.95, for a total transaction of $114,237.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,689 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,601.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 121 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.92, for a total value of $32,176.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,962 shares in the company, valued at $2,649,095.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,638 shares of company stock valued at $4,625,423. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ILMN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at $647,840,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 78.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,881,507 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $624,171,000 after acquiring an additional 829,865 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 5,762.3% during the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 524,382 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after acquiring an additional 515,437 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,739,707 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $5,884,971,000 after purchasing an additional 481,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 996,268 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $330,502,000 after purchasing an additional 332,216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

