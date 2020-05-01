Wells Fargo & Co Trims IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) Target Price to $96.00

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Co from $117.00 to $96.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the energy company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price points to a potential upside of 8.51% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on IDA. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $104.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday. Bank of America dropped their price objective on IDACORP from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. UBS Group upgraded shares of IDACORP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $110.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of IDACORP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. IDACORP has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.43.

Shares of IDACORP stock traded down $3.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $88.47. 278,339 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 318,364. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.47. IDACORP has a twelve month low of $69.05 and a twelve month high of $114.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.92.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The energy company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $291.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.50 million. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 17.30%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that IDACORP will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Christine King sold 3,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.91, for a total transaction of $376,317.63. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,225,999.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard J. Dahl purchased 400 shares of IDACORP stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $82.27 per share, for a total transaction of $32,908.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,520 shares in the company, valued at $1,030,020.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 52.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 317,362 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $35,757,000 after purchasing an additional 109,606 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of IDACORP during the 3rd quarter worth about $413,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of IDACORP by 10,737.0% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 833,038 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,801,000 after acquiring an additional 825,351 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian raised its position in shares of IDACORP by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 5,396 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its stake in IDACORP by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 4,575 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.72% of the company’s stock.

About IDACORP

IDACORP, Inc, through its subsidiary, Idaho Power Company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydroelectric generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; 3 natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in 3 coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

