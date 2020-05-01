Wells Fargo & Co Trims Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) Target Price to $103.00

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $106.00 to $103.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.08% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. UBS Group upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Cfra upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Marsh & McLennan Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.91.

NYSE MMC traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $97.10. The stock had a trading volume of 2,631,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,449,913. The company has a market capitalization of $47.70 billion, a PE ratio of 28.39, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $90.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.43. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a twelve month low of $74.33 and a twelve month high of $119.88.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 5,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.39, for a total value of $712,997.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter worth about $155,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Andra AP fonden raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 53,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,313,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 119,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,311,000 after buying an additional 2,689 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 205,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,519,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. 88.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

