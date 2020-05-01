Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) Shares Acquired by Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) by 104.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 82,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,111 shares during the period. Welltower comprises 1.6% of Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $3,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. RDA Financial Network lifted its holdings in Welltower by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 17,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Welltower by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in Welltower by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 13,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Welltower by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 43,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,525,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Welltower by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 57,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,734,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. 90.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Welltower stock traded down $3.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.69. 312,961 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,790,781. The firm has a market cap of $21.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.77 and a 200 day moving average of $74.83. Welltower Inc has a 12 month low of $24.27 and a 12 month high of $93.17.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 24.07%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Welltower Inc will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

WELL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays cut their price objective on Welltower from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Welltower in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Welltower has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.54.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

