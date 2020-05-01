Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.00-1.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.25-4.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.25 billion.Western Digital also updated its Q4 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.00-1.40 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on WDC shares. Bank of America upped their price target on Western Digital from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Cascend Securities reduced their target price on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Cleveland Research downgraded shares of Western Digital from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Western Digital from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Western Digital from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $73.96.

Western Digital stock traded down $1.65 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $46.08. The stock had a trading volume of 9,152,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,011,006. Western Digital has a 52-week low of $27.40 and a 52-week high of $72.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.56 and a 200 day moving average of $54.94. The firm has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.35 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 7.66% and a positive return on equity of 1.01%. Western Digital’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Western Digital will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. Western Digital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.49%.

In other Western Digital news, COO Michael D. Cordano sold 10,015 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.26, for a total transaction of $663,593.90. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 241,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,982,905.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 4,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $302,703.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,874,281. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,602 shares of company stock valued at $980,329. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

