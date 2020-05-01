Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Price Target Lowered to $70.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 69.45% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Longbow Research boosted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Western Digital from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. BTIG Research reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a report on Friday, January 31st. Cascend Securities decreased their price target on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Western Digital from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.44.

Shares of NASDAQ WDC traded down $4.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.31. 21,436,018 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,507,670. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.06 and a beta of 1.80. Western Digital has a twelve month low of $27.40 and a twelve month high of $72.00.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.07). Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 1.01% and a negative net margin of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Western Digital’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Western Digital will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 4,387 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $302,703.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,874,281. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WDC. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Western Digital by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,006,375 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $317,389,000 after buying an additional 360,207 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its position in Western Digital by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 4,600,128 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $291,970,000 after acquiring an additional 322,659 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Western Digital by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,083,086 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $259,153,000 after acquiring an additional 73,511 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in Western Digital by 112.1% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,337,663 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $211,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Western Digital in the 4th quarter valued at $192,645,000. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

