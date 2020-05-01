Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) Shares Gap Up to $1.11

Westport Fuel Systems Inc (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.34, but opened at $1.11. Westport Fuel Systems shares last traded at $1.04, with a volume of 30,918 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Westport Fuel Systems from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Westport Fuel Systems from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Westport Fuel Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Westport Fuel Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.50.

The stock has a market cap of $113.08 million, a PE ratio of -20.90 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.10.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WPRT. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,456,653 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,822,000 after buying an additional 247,086 shares in the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Westport Fuel Systems by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 2,418,155 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,731,000 after purchasing an additional 138,201 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Westport Fuel Systems by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 6,448,421 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $15,283,000 after purchasing an additional 101,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Westport Fuel Systems by 398.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 95,114 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 76,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Westport Fuel Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.13% of the company’s stock.

Westport Fuel Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:WPRT)

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engineers, manufactures, and supplies alternative fuel systems and components for the transportation application worldwide. It operates through Transportation and Cummins Westport Inc (CWI) Joint Venture segments. The company offers fuel systems and components a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, current and advanced research and development programs, supply chain, and product planning activities.

