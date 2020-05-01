Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Shares Sold by Manitou Investment Management Ltd.

Manitou Investment Management Ltd. lowered its stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 53.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121,409 shares during the quarter. Whirlpool comprises about 2.7% of Manitou Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.17% of Whirlpool worth $9,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Whirlpool by 255.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,483,000 after buying an additional 94,587 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 29,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,652,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Whirlpool by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 53,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,425,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in Whirlpool in the 3rd quarter valued at $118,426,000. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 3,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 99.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Shares of WHR traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $112.11. 106,077 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 926,912. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 6.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.00. Whirlpool Co. has a 52-week low of $64.00 and a 52-week high of $163.64.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.82. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 26.57% and a net margin of 5.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WHR. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Longbow Research reduced their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $178.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $186.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.63.

In related news, EVP Shengpo Wu bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $101.00 per share, with a total value of $50,500.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 7,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,948. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 2,790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.48, for a total value of $411,469.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $860,398.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

Recommended Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.