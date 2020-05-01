WideOpenWest Inc (NYSE:WOW) Shares Purchased by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG boosted its stake in WideOpenWest Inc (NYSE:WOW) by 62.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,886 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,369 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in WideOpenWest were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LGT Capital Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in WideOpenWest in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,377,000. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WideOpenWest in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in WideOpenWest in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,653,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 479,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,560,000 after acquiring an additional 74,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 162,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Teresa L. Elder purchased 26,150 shares of WideOpenWest stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.82 per share, with a total value of $99,893.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,619,457 shares in the company, valued at $6,186,325.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on WOW shares. B. Riley downgraded shares of WideOpenWest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of WideOpenWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Raymond James downgraded shares of WideOpenWest from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of WideOpenWest from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WideOpenWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.25.

Shares of WOW stock traded up $0.60 on Thursday, reaching $6.21. 746,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 375,341. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.07. The company has a market capitalization of $487.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.50. WideOpenWest Inc has a twelve month low of $2.95 and a twelve month high of $8.79.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $283.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.14 million. WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 3.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that WideOpenWest Inc will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

