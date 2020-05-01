William L. Atwell Acquires 2,500 Shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Stock

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Director William L. Atwell purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.57 per share, with a total value of $71,425.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 31,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $891,641.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

WBS traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.11. 75,299 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,064,618. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.80. Webster Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $18.16 and a 1-year high of $54.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 8.09, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.68.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $304.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.50 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 10.80%. Webster Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Webster Financial Co. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 6th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 5th. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.31%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in Webster Financial by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 62,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,359,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Webster Financial by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Webster Financial by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Webster Financial by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 27,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Webster Financial by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on WBS. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Webster Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Compass Point cut Webster Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stephens raised Webster Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $46.50 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Webster Financial from $50.00 to $22.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised Webster Financial from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Webster Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.50.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

