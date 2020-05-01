Winmark Co. (WINA) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 12th

Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the specialty retailer on Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th.

Winmark has raised its dividend by an average of 32.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years.

Winmark stock traded down $4.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $145.12. 1,065 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,008. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.34. Winmark has a 52 week low of $115.00 and a 52 week high of $215.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $577.42 million, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The specialty retailer reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.60 million for the quarter. Winmark had a net margin of 43.76% and a negative return on equity of 374.83%.

Several brokerages have commented on WINA. TheStreet downgraded shares of Winmark from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Winmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Winmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

In related news, major shareholder Ronald G. Olson sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.87, for a total value of $575,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 121,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,579,425.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ronald G. Olson sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.41, for a total value of $1,692,625.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,498,083.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,300 shares of company stock worth $2,897,654 over the last quarter. 16.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Winmark Company Profile

Winmark Corporation operates as a franchisor of 5 retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign merchandise primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Franchising and Leasing. Its franchises retail stores operate under the Plato's Closet, Once Upon A Child, Play It Again Sports, Music Go Round, and Style Encore brand names.

