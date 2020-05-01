Wolverine World Wide, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:WWW)

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the textile maker on Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th.

Wolverine World Wide has raised its dividend payment by an average of 18.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Wolverine World Wide has a dividend payout ratio of 29.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Wolverine World Wide to earn $1.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.1%.

Get Wolverine World Wide alerts:

Shares of WWW stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.07. 38,159 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 937,477. Wolverine World Wide has a twelve month low of $12.19 and a twelve month high of $37.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $439.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.81 million. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 22.11% and a net margin of 4.61%. Wolverine World Wide’s revenue was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Wolverine World Wide will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

WWW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Pivotal Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine cut Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.86.

In other news, Director Jeffrey M. Boromisa sold 3,920 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.97, for a total value of $105,722.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,108 shares in the company, valued at $299,582.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Jeppesen sold 45,493 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total value of $1,257,881.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,757 shares in the company, valued at $1,016,331.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through three segments: Wolverine Outdoor & Lifestyle Group, Wolverine Boston Group, and Wolverine Heritage Group. It offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

Read More: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine World Wide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.