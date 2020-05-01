Workiva (NYSE:WK) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Workiva (NYSE:WK) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $(0.14-0.15) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.17). The company issued revenue guidance of $80.3-80.8 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $82.75 million.Workiva also updated its Q2 2020

After-Hours guidance to -0.15–0.14 EPS.

WK has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Workiva from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Workiva from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Workiva from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.20.

Workiva stock traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $38.35. 690,027 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 395,029. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.88 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46. Workiva has a 12-month low of $22.01 and a 12-month high of $64.11.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The software maker reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.07. Workiva had a negative net margin of 16.16% and a negative return on equity of 120.49%. The firm had revenue of $80.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.64 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Workiva will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Workiva

Workiva Inc provides cloud-based solutions for connected data, reporting, and compliance worldwide. The company offers Wdesk, a platform that provides data collection and linking, data integrations, controlled collaboration, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and Wdata, which includes data preparation tools, data connectors, and application programming interfaces that enable customers to create direct connections to their data.

