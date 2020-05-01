World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on WRLD. Zacks Investment Research cut World Acceptance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Saturday, April 25th. BidaskClub raised World Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.33.

NASDAQ WRLD traded down $7.52 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $67.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,961. The company has a current ratio of 20.84, a quick ratio of 20.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.00. World Acceptance has a 52 week low of $43.16 and a 52 week high of $175.78. The stock has a market cap of $531.31 million, a PE ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 2.17.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($1.26). The business had revenue of $147.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.64 million. World Acceptance had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 7.69%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that World Acceptance will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 6,757.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 960 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of World Acceptance during the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of World Acceptance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of World Acceptance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 18.9% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. 94.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About World Acceptance

World Acceptance Corporation engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small and medium-term larger installment loans, as well as related credit insurance and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

