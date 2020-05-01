World Asset Management Inc Cuts Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

World Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 21.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,601 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 431 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Pool were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Pool during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pool by 397.3% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Pool by 4,114.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 295 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in Pool by 70.1% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in Pool by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 397 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. 92.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

POOL stock traded down $6.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $211.66. 361,315 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 286,932. Pool Co. has a 1 year low of $160.35 and a 1 year high of $238.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $193.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.06. The stock has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.28 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. Pool had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 69.42%. The company had revenue of $677.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Pool’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. This is an increase from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is 37.74%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on POOL. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Pool from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Pool from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Pool from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Sidoti lowered shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $207.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Pool from $227.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $216.17.

In other news, VP Arthur D. Cook sold 5,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $975,585.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 39,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,634,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 1,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.95, for a total transaction of $353,344.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 110,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,444,907.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,897 shares of company stock worth $5,405,883 over the last three months. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also provides irrigation and landscape products. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, LA.

