World Asset Management Inc Cuts Stock Holdings in Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL)

World Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in shares of Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,310 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 627 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Jabil were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JBL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Jabil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,969,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jabil by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,675,587 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $234,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,247 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Jabil by 1,184.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,222,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,434 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Jabil by 83.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,811,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,872,000 after acquiring an additional 825,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its holdings in Jabil by 148.3% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,185,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,011,000 after acquiring an additional 708,188 shares in the last quarter. 91.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jabil alerts:

In other news, EVP Courtney J. Ryan sold 5,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $200,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark T. Mondello sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $800,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,940,938 shares in the company, valued at $77,695,748.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JBL traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $28.44. 1,721,983 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,650,676. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.21. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Jabil Inc has a 1-year low of $17.63 and a 1-year high of $44.20.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 13th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 0.51%. Jabil’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.68%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on JBL shares. Cfra lowered their price target on shares of Jabil from $47.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Jabil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Argus cut their price target on shares of Jabil from $52.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.75.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Featured Story: Trading Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL).

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.