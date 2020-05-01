World Asset Management Inc Cuts Stock Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

World Asset Management Inc cut its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 39.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,662 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,617 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DRI. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 150.0% in the first quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 90.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

NYSE:DRI traded down $4.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $73.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,296,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,216,519. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.23. The company has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.41. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.15 and a 52-week high of $128.41.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 7.25%. Darden Restaurants’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DRI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Darden Restaurants from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $126.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.03.

In other Darden Restaurants news, CFO Ricardo Cardenas acquired 2,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.50 per share, for a total transaction of $174,973.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,312,272. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Todd Burrowes bought 2,564 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.50 per share, for a total transaction of $149,994.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 25,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,136. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 37,178 shares of company stock valued at $2,174,913 in the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

Recommended Story: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.