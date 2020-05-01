World Asset Management Inc Decreases Position in Aecom (NYSE:ACM)

World Asset Management Inc cut its position in Aecom (NYSE:ACM) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,135 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 589 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Aecom were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its stake in Aecom by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 4,044,755 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $174,450,000 after buying an additional 65,182 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Aecom by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,992,241 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $149,949,000 after buying an additional 126,510 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Aecom by 97.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,179,477 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $137,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568,200 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Aecom by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,623,898 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $113,169,000 after purchasing an additional 119,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Aecom by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,801,655 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,705,000 after purchasing an additional 45,190 shares in the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aecom alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on ACM shares. TheStreet cut shares of Aecom from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Aecom from $57.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price (down from $54.00) on shares of Aecom in a report on Friday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Aecom from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Aecom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.33.

ACM traded down $0.62 on Thursday, hitting $36.26. 1,688,993 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,331,884. Aecom has a fifty-two week low of $21.76 and a fifty-two week high of $52.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.10. The stock has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.74.

Aecom (NYSE:ACM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $32.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. Aecom had a negative net margin of 1.48% and a positive return on equity of 10.22%. The company’s revenue was up 869.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Aecom will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Aecom Company Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, building, financing, and operating infrastructure assets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design and Consulting Services (DCS), Construction Services (CS), Management Services (MS), and AECOM Capital (ACAP). The DCS segment offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, program management, and construction management services for industrial, commercial, institutional, and government clients, including the transportation, facilities, environmental, energy, and water markets.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aecom (NYSE:ACM).

Receive News & Ratings for Aecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.