World Asset Management Inc Decreases Stake in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII)

World Asset Management Inc decreased its position in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,674 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Lennox International were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Lennox International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Lennox International by 91.1% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 193 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Lennox International by 890.5% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 208 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Lennox International by 234.0% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 334 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in Lennox International in the 3rd quarter worth about $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Lennox International alerts:

In related news, COO Elliot S. Zimmer sold 843 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $168,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Torres sold 3,116 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $623,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,425,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LII traded down $3.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $186.68. The stock had a trading volume of 380,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,889. Lennox International Inc. has a one year low of $163.40 and a one year high of $298.49. The company has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.83, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.45.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The construction company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $723.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.04 million. Lennox International had a net margin of 9.42% and a negative return on equity of 160.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Lennox International Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st were given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. Lennox International’s payout ratio is currently 27.52%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LII. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Lennox International from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Lennox International from $265.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Lennox International from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Lennox International in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Lennox International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $198.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.17.

About Lennox International

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating and Cooling, Commercial Heating and Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating and Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

Read More: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.