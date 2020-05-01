World Asset Management Inc Has $250,000 Holdings in Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR)

World Asset Management Inc cut its position in shares of Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 16.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 936 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LAMR. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LAMR traded up $1.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $58.40. 1,850,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 900,920. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.80. Lamar Advertising Co has a 1-year low of $30.89 and a 1-year high of $96.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.08). Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 32.37%. The firm had revenue of $462.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising Co will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a positive change from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.97%.

LAMR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Lamar Advertising from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $92.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lamar Advertising has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.50.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

